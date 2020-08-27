Sony PlayStation 5 now open for pre-order registration; question is will you be invited?

Sony PlayStation 5

Sony has some good news for fans and enthusiasts eagerly waiting to get their hands on the soon-to-launch PlayStation 5. And some bad news. Let us start with the good news. The PlayStation 5, or PS5 as most of us are going to end up calling it, is now open for pre-order registration. Now, the bad news. Sony is kicking off the proceedings with an invite-only system, and no, we still do not know when the console is shipping, or how much it is going to cost.

Pre-order registration essentially means that you can now head over to Sony’s official product page for the PlayStation 5 and reserve a unit in advance. Remember, this is with respect to pre-orders and not adding to cart. Pre-orders have not begun yet, but should you register, you will probably be the first in line to be able to do that as and when that opens. Now here is the tricky part. Just because you register now, does not necessarily guarantee that you will get a unit. There are a few terms and conditions that must be fulfilled, the biggest being, whether you are lucky enough to be among the first few ones to buy the PS5.

Also Read Feast your eyes! This is what the Sony PlayStation 5 console looks like

For starters, Sony reserves the rights to “invite” you, because obviously. On its FAQ page, the company writes that the selection will be based on your previous interests and PlayStation activities. If you are selected, Sony will let you know via email before pre-orders start. But it does not end there. If you are selected, you will have to be quick to reserve your unit, because all of this will be on first come first serve basis. “The expiration date and time will be included in your selection notification email and while supplies last,” Sony clearly mentions.

Also, due to limited quantities and high demand, Sony will be limiting PS5 console pre-order reservations to 1 per PSN ID. You are free to reserve two DualSense wireless controllers though.

The final term and condition of Sony’s pre-order registration process is that you will need a US shipping address which means everybody else will have to wait. The PS5 is likely to be available in India alongside global markets, sometime later this year and online retail websites like Flipkart have been teasing the console for a while now even more so than the Xbox Series X. We will update this piece as and when we get more information about PS5 India availability and more. So stay tuned.