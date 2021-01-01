Sony PlayStation 5 finally arrives in India on February 2, pre-orders start January 12

The PS 5 India launch date is officially out.

Sony is ringing in the new year with some exciting news for Sony PlayStation fans and enthusiasts in India. You guessed it right. The PlayStation 5 India launch date is officially out–finally.

Sony has announced that the PS5 will be launched in India on February 2. Pre-orders for the next-gen console will begin on January 12 (12PM). The PS5 will be available for pre-orders at Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Reliance Digital, Games the Shop, Shop at Sony Center, Vijay Sales, and select other authorized retail partners-until stocks last. That last bit is of particular significance. As is the existing state of affairs for all next-gen consoles–even the Xbox Series X–it is highly likely that sales will commence with limited availability, so if you’ve really been holding up to buy the PS5 in India, you’d have to be quick about it.

Also Read Microsoft Xbox Series S review: Potentially great

PS5 India prices were revealed by Sony in October. There are two versions of the console, a PS5 with disk-drive and another PS5 Digital Edition that is the same console minus the disk-drive. The PS5 will cost Rs 49,990 while the PS5 Digital Edition will cost Rs 39,990. The India price of the PS5 is in line with Microsoft’s for its competing console aka Xbox Series X. The Xbox Series X is currently available in India at a price of Rs 49,990–though it has been extremely hard to find since the first batch of sales.

Sony has not mentioned anything about PS5 first-party accessories in the launch reveal. The list includes a DualSense charging station (Rs 2,590), an HD camera (Rs 5,190), a Pulse 3D wireless headset (Rs 8,590), and a media remote (Rs 2,590). The standalone DualSense wireless controller will sell for Rs 5,990.

As for PS5 games, Sony’s own–first-party–Worldwide Studios titles will be priced from Rs 3,999 to Rs 4,999. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales for instance will cost Rs 3,999 while Demon’s Souls will be available for Rs 4,999. Third-party studio titles should revolve around the same ballpark figure.

You can read more about the PS5 including our in-depth comparison with the Xbox Series X here.