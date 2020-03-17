Sony PlayStation 5 ‘deep dive’ tech reveal incoming on March 18

Unlike Microsoft , Sony has been taking its own sweet time with the PS5.

A day after Microsoft dropped a full spec reveal of the Xbox Series X, Sony has announced that it’s ready to deep dive into the technicalities of its competing console, aka the highly anticipated PlayStation 5. Or more precisely, Sony ‘finally’ has something substantial to say about the PS5. Sony will do that on March 18 via its official PlayStation blog.

Unlike Microsoft, Sony has been taking its own sweet time with the PS5. Even though we already know that the PlayStation 5 will boast roughly the same core hardware as the Xbox Series X including fast solid-state drive storage with special emphasis on faster load times and 4K gaming at up to 120Hz, among other things, the console has remained mostly a closely guarded secret. Last time Sony revealed something, it was at CES 2020 in Las Vegas, and what did it reveal? The PlayStation 5 logo.

We still don’t know what the PS5 would look like. We don’t know about its capabilities, beyond what’s obviously expected from a next-generation console in 2020. And we certainly don’t know anything about the specs. Hopefully all of that would change, come March 18, when PS5 lead system architect Mark Cerny will provide a “deep dive into PS5’s system architecture, and how it will shape the future of games.” More details are awaited.

With E3 2020 cancelled in the wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak, not that Sony was attending anyway, the brand will be looking to host its own keynote – possibly online-only – soon to formally announce the PS5. It’s yet to be seen how substantial the March 18 reveal turns out to be, but don’t be surprised if Sony leaves you wanting for more – since that’s been the general tone with the PS5. The PlayStation 5 is expected to hit the shelves in December this year, possibly around the same time that Microsoft starts selling the Xbox Series X.

For reference, the Xbox Series X is powered by a custom AMD Zen 2 CPU paired with a Radeon RDNA 2 GPU, 16GB of GDDR6 RAM (2.5GB reserved by the OS) and 1TB NVME solid-state drive storage. An interesting thing to note about the Xbox Series X is that it will also support expandable storage of up to 1TB, again in the form of SSD.