Sony PlayStation 5 back in stock in India: When and where to buy, price and everything to know

Sony PlayStation 5 restock in India: Sony Playstation 5 will be back in stock today (July 12, 2021). Yes, you read it right. Video gaming enthusiasts are set to get another chance to get their hands on Sony’s next-gen gaming console, and both the variants would be up for grabs – the Blu-ray-equipped PS5 as well as the disc-less counterpart PS5 Digital Edition. Customers would be able to pre-order the consoles. This would mark the fifth restock of the console in India, and the third one for the digital version, which means that Sony has been restocking consoles in very small quantities in India month after month and is unable to properly serve the large fanbase in the country. Alongside the consoles, Sony is also launching the midnight black and cosmic red colourways of the PS5 DuaSense wireless controller in India today.

Here’s everything you need to know about where and when to pre-order.

Sony Playstation 5 restock: When to pre-order

The pre-order for both the variants of the Sony PS5 is set to begin at 12 noon on Monday, July 12, which is when the enthusiasts would get the chance to get the gaming console.

Sony PS5 variants: How much will it cost?

The Sony PS5 will be available in two variants for pre-ordering. While the users would be able to pre-order the PS5 Digital Edition for Rs 39,990, the Blu-ray-equipped PS5 would cost users Rs 49,990.

Sony PS5 restock: Where to pre-order?

Users would be able to pre-order the Sony PS5 at 12 noon today. Both models will be available across several platforms. Users would be able to pre-order the console at Croma, Amazon, Flipkart, Reliance Digital, Sony Centre, Vijay Sales, Games The Shop, as well as Prepaid Gamer Card, and both the variants would be available at all of these platforms.

The Sony Centre has said that the delivery of allotted stock would likely begin from July 21, but it added that local COVID-19 restrictions could impact the schedule. While other platforms have not yet given any update on their expected shipping dates, it would be safe to assume that they would be in line with the Sony Centre’s estimated dates.

Sony PS5 midnight black, cosmic red DualSense India price and availability

While the midnight black variant will sell for Rs 5,990, the cosmic red variant of the DualSense controller will be available for Rs 6,390. Both models are listed on Sony Centre website and should go on sale/pre-order at 12PM simultaneously with the PS5, PS5 Digital Edition.