Sony LinkBuds WF-L900 lightweight wireless earbuds with ring design launched in India: Check details

Sony has launched the LinkBuds WF-L900 True Wireless (TWS) earphones in India.

The new earphones come with a unique ring design, allowing for clear hear-through, along with the promise of all-day comfort and good performance on calls. The Sony LinkBuds TWS earphones can be customised with the Sony Headphones Connect app. The company has positioned the LinkBuds WF-L900 below the WF-1000XM4 in its TWS lineup in India.

SONY LINKBUDS WF-L900 INDIA PRICE, AVAILABILITY

Sony has priced the LinkBuds WF-L900 at Rs 19,990 — the same level as the flagship Sony WF-1000XM4 earphones. The earphones go on sale on August 13 across the company’s offline and online retail channels, including the ShopAtSC portal, Sony stores, e-commerce sites, and major electronics stores.

Sony has also announced a launch offer where buyers can pre-book the LinkBuds WF-L900 for a special price of Rs 14,990. Additional cashbacks on select credit and debit cards can cut the price by another Rs 2,000. Pre-booking will remain open from August 4 to 12.

SONY LINKBUDS WF-L900 SPECIFICATIONS

The Sony LinkBuds WF-L900 come with a unique ring design that allows the ear canal to remain unblocked even when wearing the earphones. This allows wearers to hear the surrounding noise even while using the earphones. Sony has claimed that the design and fit was comfortable enough to use all day with five different-sized ear wings in the box for a custom fit. The earpieces weigh just 4.1 g each, while the charging case is compact and has USB Type-C connectivity.

Sony is pitching good performance on calls, along with app-support features through the Sony Headphones Connect app, Google Fast Pair, adaptive volume control, and native voice assistant support for Alexa and Google Assistant. Touch controls on the LinkBuds WF-L900 use the company’s Wide Area Tap feature, allowing the wearer to control the earphones’ functions by tapping in front of the ear rather than on the earpieces.

Sony has also claimed that the battery life on the LinkBuds WF-L900 earphones to be up to 5.5 hours on the earpieces and an additional 12 hours from the charging case. The device is capable of fast charging, with a 10-minute charge offering 90 minutes of listening time. The Sony LinkBuds use Bluetooth 5.2 with support for the SBC and AAC Bluetooth codecs.