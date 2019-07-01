Sony launches HT-Z9F premium soundbar that costs whopping Rs 59,990

Sony is expanding its home entertainment portfolio in the wake of its departure from India’s smartphone market. The Japanese company is shifting its focus to the premium segment – a category in the electronics market with a growing yet narrow-sized base – to target the urban consumers primarily. On Monday, Sony announced the launch of its another premium product – the HT-Z9F soundbar with smart features galore.

Priced at Rs 59,990, the Sony HT-Z9F is a 3.1-channel soundbar powered by Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, which the company claims can turn your home into a cinema hall. It is bundled with a subwoofer that connects wirelessly with the main bar.

To elevate the experience further, Sony is giving an option to add a 2-channel speaker system that turns the entire setup into the 5.1-channel audio experience. The Sony SA-Z9R rear-channel speakers are being sold separately at Rs 9,990 but Sony is giving them free if you pre-book the HT-Z9F between July 1 and July 8.

Sony HT-Z9F and SA-Z9R are available to book via all the authorised channels – Sony brand shops, electronic outlets, and online platforms.

The Sony HT-Z9F can be paired with a TV set or an output device (smartphone, laptop) over a wired connection (HDMI) or wirelessly (Bluetooth, Wi-Fi). There is Chromecast built-in on the soundbar, in addition to the support for both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

Sony is touting its Vertical Surround Engine and S-Force Pro Front Surround technology to offer a 360-degree audio experience. The former, essentially, is what Sony claims can simulate 7.1-channel audio output, much like what advanced cinema halls offer, by belting out the overhead sound. The soundbar is certified to support 4K codecs while watching similar content, in addition to offering compatibility for Dolby Vision content.

Sony already has a niche customer base for its premium products in India but it believes it can become the leader – something that was resonated by Sony India MD, Sunil Nayyar at the event in New Delhi. According to Nayyar, Sony now has a “comprehensive lineup of soundbars” that will push the business as much as to secure a 50 per cent jump. “We intend to dominate the [premium audio] market in India.”