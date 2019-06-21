Sony launches new neckband earphones that support Google Assistant, Siri

Sony may have exited India’s smartphone market due to unwelcome response but it is doubling down on consumer products, which are widely sold across the country. The Japanese company has now launched two new neckband earphones in India. Sony’s new WI-C310 and WI-C200 earphones are partially wireless as they can be worn around the neck and paired with the phone over Bluetooth.

The Sony WI-C310 is priced at Rs 2,990 while the WI-C200 costs Rs 2,490. Considering the price, the neckband earphones are a little pricier than boAt and Noise neckband earphones. But if you are a Sony loyalist, the price is justified for the features they have to offer.

Sony is claiming that the neckband earphones offer dynamic audio performance with “deep bass and outstanding clarity”. It is not clear what drivers have been used inside the earbuds, although. There is a multi-purpose button available on the neckband earphones that triggers Google Assistant or Siri on the paired phone when pressed twice.

Both the neckband earphones have a design different from the regular ones – there is no plastic strap on them, instead, there is a wire connecting the two earbuds. Sony WI-C310 and WI-200 weigh 15 grams, which makes it quite portable and unnoticeable when wearing.

Sony WI-C310 and WI-C200 earphones offer a battery life of up to 15 hours with support for fast charge. Sony claims that earphones can provide 60 minutes of music playback with 10 minutes of charge. There is a USB-C port for charging the battery.

The earphones are best suited for the people who travel a lot or spend most of their time working out. But even otherwise, the lightweight of the earphones make them a good choice for regular users as well.