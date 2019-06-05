Sony launches its 2.1-channel soundbar in India to maximise World Cup entertainment

Sony India has launched the HT-S350 Soundbar to expand its entertainment device portfolio. The Japanese company recently removed India from the list of global markets that will continue to see the smartphones incoming, due to dip in sales. The cut-throat competition from Chinese phone makers, as well as Samsung, is cannibalising Sony's smartphone sales in India. But the company is instead doubling down on products that it is primarily known for in India - TVs, home entertainment devices, and appliances. The HT-S350 Soundbar is claimed to offer an \u2018emulating theatre-style surround\u2019 sound at home. It is a 2.1-channel wireless soundbar that requires quite less space in a room. Sony has equipped an S-Master amplifier into the soundbar with an output power of 320W. There are two full-range drivers on each end to handle the mid and high frequencies while the low frequencies, or bass, is belted out by a subwoofer having a 6.3-inch driver. There is Dolby Digital and Dolby Dual mono audio formats supported by the HDMI ARC port, available for wired connections. Sony BRAVIA TV sets can connect with the soundbar over Bluetooth A2DP. Smartphones and tablets can also be connected to the soundbar wirelessly. Sony claims that HT-S350 soundbar supports Sony\u2019s Digital Signal Processing technology and S-Force PRO Front Surround. Despite having an 2.1 output, the soundbar is touted to process 5.1-channel output. There are some presets on the soundbar that can be changed using a remote control, which ships with the soundbar. There is a special Night Mode available to minimise the audio effects and focuses on the vocals for content such as commentaries in sports or movies. The Sony HT-S350 Soundbar will be available starting June 10, priced at Rs 17,990.