Sony launches its 2.1-channel soundbar in India to maximise World Cup entertainment

By: |
New Delhi | Published: June 5, 2019 7:05:44 PM

The HT-S350 Soundbar is claimed to offer an ‘emulating theatre-style surround’ sound at home.

sony soundbar, sony ht 350 soundbar price, sony soundbar features, sony soundbar sale, sony soundbar price listThere are some presets on the soundbar that can be changed using a remote control, which ships with the soundbar.

Sony India has launched the HT-S350 Soundbar to expand its entertainment device portfolio. The Japanese company recently removed India from the list of global markets that will continue to see the smartphones incoming, due to dip in sales. The cut-throat competition from Chinese phone makers, as well as Samsung, is cannibalising Sony’s smartphone sales in India. But the company is instead doubling down on products that it is primarily known for in India – TVs, home entertainment devices, and appliances.

The HT-S350 Soundbar is claimed to offer an ‘emulating theatre-style surround’ sound at home. It is a 2.1-channel wireless soundbar that requires quite less space in a room. Sony has equipped an S-Master amplifier into the soundbar with an output power of 320W. There are two full-range drivers on each end to handle the mid and high frequencies while the low frequencies, or bass, is belted out by a subwoofer having a 6.3-inch driver.

There is Dolby Digital and Dolby Dual mono audio formats supported by the HDMI ARC port, available for wired connections. Sony BRAVIA TV sets can connect with the soundbar over Bluetooth A2DP. Smartphones and tablets can also be connected to the soundbar wirelessly. Sony claims that HT-S350 soundbar supports Sony’s Digital Signal Processing technology and S-Force PRO Front Surround. Despite having an 2.1 output, the soundbar is touted to process 5.1-channel output.

There are some presets on the soundbar that can be changed using a remote control, which ships with the soundbar. There is a special Night Mode available to minimise the audio effects and focuses on the vocals for content such as commentaries in sports or movies.

The Sony HT-S350 Soundbar will be available starting June 10, priced at Rs 17,990.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. Sony launches its 2.1-channel soundbar in India to maximise World Cup entertainment
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

NPA crisis: PSU banks staring at yet another spike in bad loans
Banking: Loan Loss
NPA crisis: PSU banks staring at yet another spike in bad loans
PSB banks bailout: Rs 2.5 lakh cr pumped in, yet Rs 4 lakh cr M-cap loss
PSB banks bailout: Rs 2.5 lakh cr pumped in, yet Rs 4 lakh cr M-cap loss
Allahabad Bank looks to recover Rs 2,000 crore bad loans per quarter
Allahabad Bank looks to recover Rs 2,000 crore bad loans per quarter
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
RAILWAYS DREAM RUN!
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Hyundai Santro gets new updates for MY2019: Base Dlite trim renamed Era Executive
Hyundai Santro gets new updates for MY2019: Base Dlite trim renamed Era Executive
'No Helmet, No Petrol' Rule fails in Noida as violators continue to get fuel
'No Helmet, No Petrol' Rule fails in Noida as violators continue to get fuel
Honda CB300R Review: The next big hit for Honda, or is it?
Honda CB300R Review: The next big hit for Honda, or is it?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition