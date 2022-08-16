Sony launches flagship Bravia XR 85X95K 4K Mini LED TV in India: Check price, full specs

Sony, today, launched the Bravia XR 85X95K 4K Mini LED in India. The flagship Sony TV with Mini LED backlighting technology will set you back by a whopping Rs 6,99,990 in India. For those unaware, Mini LED is a relatively new concept where much smaller LEDs are crammed inside the TV’s backlighting system allowing for a much more precise control over its dimming zones and black levels over more conventional LED TVs.

The idea is to cut down on what is often referred to as the “blooming” effect which is the appearance of a halo around bright objects next to a dark background while ensuring rich colours–inky blacks— and as Sony puts it in its official press release, offering “incredible brightness.” OLEDs, while at the peak of display tech, have their share of limitations. Mini LEDs are basically designed to counter those limitations while delivering next to OLED-level picture quality and contrast.

SONY BRAVIA XR 85X95K 4K MINI LED TV SPECS, FEATURES, PRICING DETAILS

As the naming suggests, the XR 85X95K is an 85-inch Mini LED TV with 4K resolution. It will set you back by Rs 6,99,990 (best buy) and it is available to buy immediately across all Sony Centres, major electronic stores and e-commerce portals in India.

Aside from its high-end panel, the XR 85X95K also comes with a unique three-way stand.

Elsewhere, the XR 85X95K comes with four HDMI ports including full HDMI 2.1. This being a high-end Sony flagship TV, there is naturally support for 4K gaming at 120Hz and auto low latency mode. The TV also gets variable refresh rate support out of the box.

Google TV remains Sony’s choice for software in 2022, and the XR 85X95K retains its signature features such as XR Triluminos Pro and XR Contrast Booster, and Acoustic Surface Audio Plus.

Sony Bravia XR 85X95K 4K launch in India comes only days after the launch of the Bravia XR A95K “world’s first QD-OLED” TV in the country.