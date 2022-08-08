Sony launches Bravia XR A95K ‘world’s first QD-OLED TV’ in India: Check price, full specs

Sony, today, launched the Bravia XR A95K “world’s first QD-OLED” TV in India after unveiling it first at CES 2022 earlier this year. The Japanese tech major’s current lineup of OLED TVs uses LG Display panels, but the Bravia XR A95K comes with a Samsung Display-manufactured QD-OLED (quantum dot organic light emitting diode).

Samsung has been working on QD-OLED tech for years but Sony is notably the first to deploy it on a commercial product. The technology holds great potential to blur the gap between more conventional OLED and Micro-LEDs. Think infinite contrast and perfect blacks of OLED paired with quantum dot LED-levels of brightness crammed into one seemingly wholesome package.

Sony is launching the Bravia XR A95K in single 65-inch screen size option with 4K resolution at the time of writing. It will set you back by Rs 3,69,990 (best buy) and it is available to buy immediately across all Sony Centres, major electronic stores and e-commerce portals in India. This TV also has a 55-inch model internationally but there is no word on its availability in India just yet.

Aside from its one-of-a-kind panel, the A95K also comes with a unique stand that can sit both in front and behind the TV per your convenience. The bundled stand can also be raised to position a soundbar below it without obstructing the view.

Elsewhere, the A95K comes with four HDMI ports — two of them being full HDMI 2.1. This being a high-end Sony flagship TV, there is naturally support for 4K gaming at 120Hz, auto HDR tone mapping when connected to a PlayStation 5, and auto low latency mode. The TV also gets variable refresh rate support out of the box.

Google TV remains Sony’s choice for software in 2022, and the A95K retains its signature features such as XR Triluminos Max, XR OLED Contrast Pro, and Acoustic Surface Audio Plus.