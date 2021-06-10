Sony launches Bravia X90J 55-inch Ultra-HD HDR TV in India, claims it can think like a human brain

The TV is an updated version of Sony’s premium LED Triluminos TV range.

Sony has introduced its latest 55-inch Bravia X90J Ultra-HD HDR LED television in India at a price of Rs 1,39,990. The main USP of this smart TV is its Cognitive Processor XR which, in the words of Sony, allows it to think like a human brain, and accordingly it can replicate the way humans see and hear. It is available at Sony centre stores and e-commerce portals in India. The TV is an updated version of Sony’s premium LED Triluminos TV range.

Sony Bravia X90J 55-inch price and availability

The television is priced at Rs 1,39,990 and is available for buy now. Sony is expected to launch the 65-inch and 74-inch variants of the TV in India soon.

Sony Bravia X90J 55-inch specifications and features

The Bravia X90J 55-inch supports Sony’s Triluminos technology. It has an Ultra-HD resolution. It has a full array of local dimming, 120Hz refresh rate, variable refresh rate and auto-latency mode. The speaker system is rated for 20W of sound output.

Its XR Motion Clarity technology cross-analyses data to ensure action stays smooth, bright, and clear with no blur and with its Cognitive Processor, it thinks like a human brain and experiences brighter highlights and deeper blacks. The TV set also comes with a Full-Array LED panel and XR Contrast Booster. With its XR Surround, 3D Surround upscaling and Acoustic Multi-Audio, users can enjoy an immersive sound experience that matches perfectly with the visuals.

The TV runs on Google TV user interface that was first introduced on Google Chromecast with Google TV. The TV also has access to Google Assistant, Alexa voice assistants, Apple AirPlay 2, built-in Google Chromecast, and Apple HomeKit for screen mirroring and IoT connectivity. It has a premium minimalist design with Flush Surface bezel.