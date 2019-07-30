Sony launches Bravia A9G 4K OLED TV in India for premium buyers

Sony on Tuesday launched its new range of premium televisions that offer the top-notch specifications and features to counter its rivals. Its new Bravia Master Series A9G and Master Series A8G 4K OLED TVs bring the company’s tried and tested Picture Processor X1 Ultimate to offer the top-class viewing experience. The new TV models come with the Netflix Calibrated Mode, which means the content, including but not limited to 4K, HDR, Dolby Vision, will be delivered the same way directors watch it on calibrated monitors post production.

There are four models – two from each – the 65-inch A9G model costs Rs 3,69,990; the 55-inch A9G model is priced at Rs 2,69,990; the 65-inch A8G model costs Rs 3,19,990; and finally, the 55-inch A8G model will be available at Rs 2,19,990. The A9G range will go on sale starting August 1 while the A8G range is now available to buy across all Sony outlets, online and offline retailers.

The Japanese company, that is now vying for the top spot in India’s premium market for home appliances, is targeting customers who wouldn’t mind shelling out the money that is equal to the cost of three mid-range 4K TV, two 5-channel sound systems, and more. But Sony is justifying the price with the horde of features its new TVs come with. Powered by the Sony Picture Processor X1 Ultimate, the new TVs support Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay, and Apple HomeKit. The voice assistants are enabled right into the TV sets, which eliminates the need to hold the remote and speak to it.

Another thing that Sony Bravia Master Series A9G and A8G models offer is Acoustic Surface Audio+, which is essentially the technology Sony uses to emanate the audio from behind the screen, simulating what is said to be sound from the screen. There are two actuators and two subwoofers, which are responsible for creating a “immersive” viewing experience. Sony claims the TV can double as a centre speaker in a 5.1-channel audio setup.

Sony’s new TVs run official Android TV, which features Play Store that users can navigate to download relevant streaming apps. A bunch of them are preloaded – Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Google Play Music, Hotstar, ZEE5, Sony LIV.