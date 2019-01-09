Sony launches beer-holding speaker as ‘ultimate’ party starter at CES 2019

Source: Sony

Sony proudly showed off its GTK-PG10 at the CES 2019 that could be the ultimate party speaker. The speaker can play music and also unfold into a miniature table, armed with cup holders. The speaker has impressed many and some have even taken to calling it ‘the party’.

And it’s not just because it is a mere cup holder speaker and a folder if that’s what you are taking it to be. It’s more than a simple plastic tray!

What’s more, the speaker adjusts to a wider soundscape when its wings are unfolded as they contain two tweeters, which change up the sound as they change position automatically.

This brings us to any another issue – what happens when, which is very likely to happen – beer spills over? While it is not confirmed that the beer-holding karaoke speaker – GTK-PG10 – is waterproof. Both front ports for audio in, USB, microphone and the back-charging port have been covered with rubber flaps; it is sure to keep things dry.

According to The Verge’s Chaim Gartenberg, the GTK-PG10 is “surprisingly light”, and quite easy to carry around with its handles when the table is folded. Those wings also lock into place when folded using a latch, thereby neutralizing the risk of suddenly popping open when it is being carried around.

Apart from this, the karaoke features have also been praised; the GTK-PG10 has separate audio controls for adjusting volume of the mic, two buttons to adjust the key of backing track the user is playing.

The dedicated beer-holding karaoke party speaker is set at a price of $250. Is it worth it? You decide.