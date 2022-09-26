Sony Inzone H3, Inzone H7, Inzone H9 gaming headphones launched in India: Check prices, specs

Sony India has announced three new Inzone headsets – Inzone H3, Inzone H7, and Inzone H9 on Monday. The Inzone headset line up includes two wireless headsets and a wired headset. The Inzone H9 and Inzone H7 are advertised to offer a battery life of 32 hours and 40 hours respectively.

Sony advertises all the newly launched headsets are capable of offering hours of gameplay with comfortable headband and earpads – offering long term wearing comfort.

Sony INZONE headsets Price, Availability

Sony’s Inzone headsets come in three variants – Inzone H3, Inzone H7, and Inzone H9. Inzone H3, Inzone H7, and Inzone H9 are set to be priced at Rs 9,990, Rs 21,990, and Rs 27,990 respectively.

Sony Inzone headphones will be available to buy across Sony Center and Sony Exclusive stores, electronic stores, and other e-commerce websites, starting September 26, 2022.

Sony INZONE headsets specifications

While the Inzone H9 and Inzone H7 are wireless headsets, the H3 variant comes as a wired headset. All three variants are equipped with a flexible flip-up boom microphone with mute function – which would help users communicate in game with squad members.

Both Inzone H9 and Inzone H7 include precise target detection with 360 spatial sound, ambient sound mode. Sony promises to deliver 32 hours of battery life in Inzone H9 and it is also advertised to offer up to an hour of gameplay with 10-minute charge. On the other hand, the company claims a battery backup of 40 hours in Inzone H7 and an hour of gameplay with 10-minute charge. Additionally, Inzone H9 offers noise cancelling feature.

Sony also advertises Inzone H3 wired gaming headset to offer precise target detection with 360 spatial sound.

Users can also personalise their gaming experience using Sony’s INZONE Hub PC Software.