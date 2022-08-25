Sony hikes PlayStation 5, PS5 Digital Edition prices in select markets citing high global inflation

Sony is increasing the prices of the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition in select markets starting today, August 25. The company has cited the “challenging economic conditions” including the high global inflation rates and adverse currency trends as reason behind the price hike.

The new prices are effective immediately in select markets across Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), and Canada. In some regions like Japan, the updated pricing will come into effect from September 15 onwards.

Financial Express has reached out to Sony for more clarity on the situation in India but customers in the country can expect a price hike on similar lines as Europe. There will be no price increase in the United States, Sony has confirmed.

Sony PS5 new prices in Europe:

In Europe, the PS5 with disc drive will now sell for €549.99 while PS5 Digital Edition will be available for €449.99.

Sony PS5 new prices in UK:

In UK, the PS5 with disc drive will now sell for £479.99 while PS5 Digital Edition will be available for £389.99.

Sony PS5 new prices in Japan:

In Japan, the PS5 with disc drive will sell for ¥60,478 yen while PS5 Digital Edition will be available for ¥49,478 yen. The updated prices are inclusive of tax and will be applicable starting from September 15, Sony has announced.

Sony PS5 new prices in China:

In China, the PS5 with disc drive will now sell for ¥4,299 yuan while PS5 Digital Edition will be available for ¥3,499 yuan.

Sony PS5 new prices in Australia:

In Australia, the PS5 with disc drive will now sell for AUD $799.95 while PS5 Digital Edition will be available for AUD $649.95.

Sony PS5 new prices in Mexico:

In Mexico, the PS5 with disc drive will now sell for MXN $14,999 while PS5 Digital Edition will be available for MXN $12,499.

Sony PS5 new prices in Canada:

In Canada, the PS5 with disc drive will now sell for CAD $649.99 while PS5 Digital Edition will be available for CAD $519.99.

While making the price hike announcement, today, Sony also stressed that improving the PS5 supply situation continues to be its top priority. In markets like India, PS5 availability remains relatively sporadic to this day. The last PS5 India restock happened on August 22. PS5 Digital Edition price in India is set at Rs 39,990. The PS5 with Blue-ray disk-drive is priced at Rs 49,990.