Sony GTK-PG10 Outdoor Wireless Speaker Review: Party speakers become cool again

Indians love music and splurge on audio products to the point where even the neighbours would know about it. The demand for speakers has never stagnated, despite the efforts the companies have put to make televisions, smartphones, and other devices aptly capable of belting out good and loud sound. The speaker manufacturing companies have time and again tried to bring about innovations to how people listen to music at parties, weddings, get-togethers, and more. Sony is trying its hand to enhance portability in its new GTK-PG10 speaker.

The Sony GTK-PG10 is the company’s first compact party speaker that gets rid of those unattractive rollers for portability. Instead, the company is touting the light weight of the speaker (6.7 kg) to appeal the buyers. I used the speaker for some time and found that while the speaker is compact and lightweight, it’s still reasonably bulky. You would not want to keep changing the position of the speaker in a party. This is also why I had to choose the perfect spot at my house so that people standing in the remotest part of the building could hear music. Handling the speaker is easy – there is a fist-sized cavity on either side of the speaker’s top.

While choosing a spot is a bit tricky, the sound emitted by the speaker makes up for the hassle. The speaker is immensely loud, so much so that sometimes I had to lower the volume to have a conversation with the person sitting next to me in a party. Sony GTK-PG10 uses two 4cm tweeters, a 18cm woofer to fill the house with amply loud music. Party speakers are usually designed to belt out heavy bass music, such as EDM and future bass. The Sony GTK-PG10 handles such tracks quite well. I had no issues with the kind of sound the speaker has to offer at maximum volume.

Having pointed that out, the Sony GTK-PG10 does a nice job at handling mid and highs. I could make the difference between the sounds of various instruments. This is especially suitable for guitar solos, covers of songs, and retro music, if that’s your party jam. I played a few old Bollywood songs on the speaker and I was impressed by the quality. I would like to accredit the Bass Boost setting that is conspicuously available on the speaker. A simple press on the button would amplify the lows in music, which oddly goes in line with the party fervour. You can play music on the speaker via multiple ways – Bluetooth, USB drive, AUX input, and, for some reason, FM radio.

Let’s be honest, the FM radio stations strip you off from the choice of customising the song playlist. The randomness in the selection of songs still makes FM radio preferred even now. Sony has kept in mind the quality of audio transferred via airwaves. It will tell you if an FM radio station supports true bass or if the station has been amped for heavy bass output. I found this feature quite useful since I tune into FM radio frequently. But if you like playing your own music, you have all the popular options. The USB port on the speaker even charges the phone, besides using it as an input source.

There are a total of 13 buttons on the front panel of the speaker. All of them are self-explanatory and you would not really need a manual to understand their functionality. There are buttons to modulate the sound with high and low pitches, as well as to change the tempo – something that is useful when karaoking. There is mic echo button that stops echoing of your voice. The Sony Music Center or Fiestable app let you tweak the voice output even further. I found the app really useful, especially when I had to equalise the sound output to different genres. The app also makes up for the lack of a remote control, which, in my opinion, could have been really handy.

Coming to the fanciest accessory of the Sony GTK-PG10, the flaps. Sony has designed the speaker so that these hinged flaps, which house the two tweeters, open from the centre to open four empty slots on the surface. There is a noticeable change in the sound quality with the wings closed. A party is not really complete without drinks and Sony is commodifying that thought. These empty slots are there so that you can put your glasses or cups inside them if you, for some reason, need a rest table for drinks. Once I accidentally spilled some wine on the speaker while placing my glass into one of the holders. It is splashproof but do not expect it to survive a drop in the pool as it is IPX4 rated. There is also a warning stating that the speaker top is not meant for sitting, so that people just know if they begin to loosen up at a party.

I, personally, am not sure how this functionality is pragmatic. I would not go near the speaker to keep the glasses, only to pick them again for the next sip, when I know my ears are going to be throttled by loud music. But you can admire the thought behind this. Congratulations Sony.

The Sony GTK-PG10 speaker are truly wireless, which also means you do not need to plug it into a power source every time. There is a 4000mAh battery fitted inside the speaker that is rated to deliver 13 hours of playback at volume level of 25. I found the battery life pretty much in line with the claims. Since I did not max out the volume to 50 most times, I got a good backup. Given the speaker can power a physical bass driver for about 13 hours makes it an impressive wireless speaker. Charging the speaker takes about 4 – 5 hours on an average.

For a price of Rs 19,990, Sony GTK-PG10 comes across as an impressive choice if you want to turn your place into a party house. But even for the occasions when you are not partying, the speaker is a good option. Sony is known for its audio products and this speaker did not disappoint me at all. The price may seem a little high to some but true audiophiles will know the value of sound quality Sony has to offer with GTK-PG10 speaker.