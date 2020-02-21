Sony Experia L4 launched; check features, colour availability and date of sale

The Xperia L4 runs on the latest MediaTek Helio P22 processor (Picture: The Indian Express)

Sony Experia L4 smartphone launched: Sony has launched its latest smartphone Experia L4 via a live stream due to the cancellation of this year’s Mobile World Congress (MWC) following the coronavirus outbreak in China. The phone is packed with numerous different features from its predecessor L3 such as a triple camera on the back and 6.2 inches HD display supported by 21:9 wide viewing. With no screen bezels in Experia L4, it can be believed that Sony has finally done away with putting bezels on its smartphones.

The Xperia L4 runs on the latest MediaTek Helio P22 processor that is coupled with 3GB RAM and 64GB storage. Sony has also provided expandable storage facility in the Experia L4 smartphone. The phone operates on Google’s Android 9 Pie operating system with Sony’s own multi-window UI on top of it. The Japanese electronics giant has not yet revealed the markets where the L4 will be available. However, the sale will start next month and the smartphone will be available in Black and Blue colour options only.

Other standout features of the Sony L4 include a triple camera with a 13-megapixel main shooting lens paired with a five-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a two-megapixel depth camera. The L4’s camera configuration has been designed by Sony to enhance bokeh effects. For selfies, Sony has given an 8-megapixel camera with 78-degree field of view angle at the front. Sony has not compromised on the power front either and has packed the smartphone with a 3,580mAh battery that supports fast charging via USB Type-C.

Sony has not yet revealed the price of the device, but it is widely expected that the L4 will be priced on similar lines as the L3 which was up for sale at Rs 15,500 approximately. Sony has placed the fingerprint sensor on the screen of the L4 smartphone.