Sony expands Bravia TV series in India

Sony India on Tuesday extended its "X9000F" BRAVIA TV series with the launch of three new models.

By: | New Delhi | Published: May 29, 2018 12:19 PM
Sony Bravia, Sony Bravia 32, Sony Bravia LED TV, Sony Bravia 32 inch, Sony Bravia 32 inch LED, Sony Bravia 40 inch, Sony Bravia customer care number Bravia KD-85X9000F (85 inch) and KD-65X9000F (65 inch) models are priced at Rs 12,99,900 and Rs 339,900.

Bravia KD-85X9000F (85 inch) and KD-65X9000F (65 inch) models are priced at Rs 12,99,900 and Rs 339,900.

KD-55X9000F (55-inch) model is available for Rs 239,900. All the models will be available across Sony Centres and electronic stores, the company said in a statement.

In India, Sony has a network of over 12,000 dealers and distributors, more than 250 exclusive Sony outlets and 25 branch locations.

Sony India also has a strong service presence across the country with 340 service outlets.

