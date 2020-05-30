Sony confirms PlayStation 5 will have exclusive games; all new PS4 games must be forward compatible

Sony PlayStation 5 DualSense controller

The PlayStation 5 will have exclusive games, Sony has confirmed. “It is time to give the PlayStation community something new, something different, that can really only be enjoyed on PS5,” Jim Ryan, President and CEO, Sony Interactive Entertainment said in an interview with Gameindustry.biz. It’s not very surprising that Sony is going all guns blazing for PS5-exclusives that will really show off the “true” capabilities of its next generation console, but at the same time, one can’t help notice the difference in approach here against Microsoft and its competing console, aka the Xbox Series X. Yet again.

Over the last few generations, Microsoft has relied heavily on backward compatibility of older games to make a case for the Xbox, even as Sony continued its focus on making new and exclusive games that run best on its new(er) consoles. Looks like, the more things are going to change when it comes to graphics and performance this year, the more they’ll stay the same when it comes to marketing and sales. Sony has confirmed that the PS5 will support nearly all of the 100 best-selling PS4 games, but then again, it’s no match for what the Xbox Series X will be able to pull — thousands of games across four console generations, is what Microsoft is promising.

“We have always said that we believe in generations. We believe that when you go to all the trouble of creating a next-gen console, that it should include features and benefits that the previous generation does not include. And that, in our view, people should make games that can make the most of those features,” Ryan said, reiterating how factors like the new DualSense controller, 3D audio, and the PS5’s SSD will probably be best demonstrated with new games.

Sony has already given us a deep-dive into the technical aspects of the PS5, even though we still don’t know what the console actually looks like, and we’ve also seen it in action courtesy the recent Unreal Engine 5 demo by Epic Games. Sony is also prepping to show us some PS5 games (and hopefully some gameplay) on June 4. But there’s a problem. The world is very different today from when Sony started imagining the PS5. Sony currently has no actual way to let potential gamers know and experience how exactly the PS5 will change their gaming experience. With big league gaming expos cancelled, people locked down in their homes, Sony will have to rely on word-of-mouth to sell its new console, at least in the first few months. This includes both the existing PS4 community, which is huge, and new customers.

“We have always felt that we had a responsibility to serve that (PS4) community for several years after the launch of PS5 and that it represented a huge business opportunity for us,” Ryan said, and he’s right. The PS4 will continue to dominate the gaming console market for some more time, and with titles like The Last of Us Part II and Ghost of Tsushima incoming, Sony is also keeping true to its promise of keeping the system alive, despite the fact that the PS5 is just around the corner. Speaking of which, Sony also seems to have told developers that all PS4 games submitted for certification post July 13 must be forward compatible with the PS5 (via Eurogamer). This should come handy for those who buy these games now for the PS4 and decide to make a switch to the PS5 in the days to come.