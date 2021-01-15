Sony clears the air over future PlayStation 5 India pre-orders and it’s not good news for PS5 fans

PS5 India price is Rs 49,990

The PlayStation 5 will not return for a second round of pre-orders in India before February 2, Sony has confirmed. This means, only and only those who were able to pre-order/reserve a unit on January 12 will be able to get their hands on the PS5 at launch—provided it is not cancelled by sellers. Everybody else will have to wait until further notice.

“We are not planning pre-order for PS5 before 2nd February. Please stay in touch with retailers for future pre-order updates,” Sony India said in a statement sent over email.

To be clear, Sony never ‘clearly’ said or confirm the PS5 would return for subsequent round(s) of pre-orders before launch though it did leave that bit out to imagination following the first round.

“PS5 has met with unprecedented enthusiasm by PlayStation fans in India, resulting in a stockout during the pre-order period,” Sony had said in a press statement on January 12, adding that “keeping the current situation in mind, we kindly urge all customers to keep their health and safety first and refrain from visiting any retail store to pre-order a PS5. Please stay in touch with retailers for the next pre-order phase.”

This led many to believe/speculate that there could be another round of pre-orders in the days to come.

The status of the PS5 Digital Edition and select peripherals including the Dual Sense charging station, HD camera and PS headset sadly also remains unclear at this point of time.

The PS5 alongside the DualSense wireless controller, media remote and select PS5 games like Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Sackboy: A Big Adventure went for pre-orders for the first time in India on January 12 via Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Reliance Digital, Games The Shop, Shop at Sony Center, Vijay Sales, and select other authorized retail partners.

While channels like Amazon saw PS5 units ‘sold out’ in seconds, pre-orders on Reliance Digital were available for a few minutes leading many to question if it would be able to ship (as many units) on time. Later, it came to light that Reliance Digital might have bit off more than it could chew, after numerous buyers started to report their pre-orders were cancelled.

The PS5 has been a long time coming to India. The console broke cover internationally on November 12, 2020. Sony has had a tough time meeting demand so far, despite promising it would have enough units and the console’s India story seems no different. Hopefully things will improve soon.

