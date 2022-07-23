Sony Bravia XR OLED A80K series with 4K resolution, cognitive processor XR launched in India: Check price, specs

Sony has launched two Bravia XR OLED TVs in India with the cognitive processor XR. The Bravia XR OLED A80K series is available in 77 inches and 65 inches. The 55-inch screen size option will be launched soon.

The cognitive processor XR powering the TVs will upscale content close to 4K even if it is not, the Japanese electronics giant has claimed.

The Sony A80K series comes with HDMI 2.1 compatibility, including 4K 120fps, variable refresh rate, Auto Low Latency Mode, Auto HDR Tone Auto Game Mode. It also features Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, 4K, and HDR.

The sound comes from the screen with Acoustic Surface Audio＋. Triple actuators placed behind the TV vibrate to create acoustics that move with the picture. It includes three actuators and two subwoofers, of which two actuators are dedicated to treble, strengthening localisation and surround sound.

Two actuators on the sides increase high frequency sound and natural dialogue. The subwoofers on the left and right boost bass.

The A80K series also features ambient optimisation technology with light sensor that automatically adjusts the picture brightness to room conditions. It also adjusts picture and sound to the environment. The acoustic auto calibration technology detects the viewer’s position in the room and optimises sound. The sound can change depending on the room environment.

The Bravia Core app comes pre-loaded in the XR TVs movie service, allowing for redemption of up to five current releases and classic blockbusters, and 12 months’ unlimited film streaming.

The OLED series works with Apple AirPlay, Apple HomeKit, and Google TV. The 65-inch Bravia XR OLED TV starts at Rs 2.79 lakh. The 77-inch Bravia XR OLED TV is priced at Rs 6.99 lakh. Both the variants went on sale in India on July Friday. Sony, however, has made no comment on the availability and price of the third variant with a 55-inch display.