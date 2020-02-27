Sony bets for strong 5G, advance camera game with this new phone

Xperia 1 has eye-tracking auto focus and the latest 5G connectivity.

Japanese smartphone manufacturer, Sony has recently unveiled a new smartphone with advanced camera features. The company Sony, which is still behind in Chinese and South Korean manufacturers in the smartphone race, is likely to compete with Samsung products with its new Xperia 1, Reuters reported. The company claims to have a camera so advanced that it can be used by film professionals. However, prices were not revealed by the company.

Mitsuya Kishida, President, Sony Mobile Communications through a web streaming from Tokyo has said that the new Xperia 1, the flagship product possesses a triple-lens Mark II that will include features that are in the company’s Alpha camera range. These features are eye-tracking autofocus and the latest 5G connectivity. Apart from three separate lenses, the phone features allow having a finer manual control for photos and video settings with the help of a dedicated application.

The company was expected to showcase this product at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona which was supposed to be held in Barcelona this month and got cancelled on the back of Coronavirus outbreak. However, with the recent introduction, the phones including the mid-range Xperia 10 Mark II are likely to be shipped in the next few weeks, Kishida said in his address.

According to Kishida, Xperia Pro is being developed currently and the smartphone is focused to help photography and videography professionals. The phone will also be able to live stream images from professional cameras through a micro HDMI input over 5G connections. It will also act as an external monitor for cameras, said the company’s President.

The Reuters report also said that Sony usually offers its products to “visually-minded users” who are able to appreciate its high-end screens and cameras. The company, however, is not a big player in the smartphone market space and it is not even in top 10 smartphone manufacturers across the world, the report said.