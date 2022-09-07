Sony announces PS5 Grey Camouflage collection; pre-orders in India start from September 15

Sony has announced the PS5 Grey Camouflage collection. The collection essentially includes Grey Camouflage editions of the DualSense Wireless Controller, the Pulse 3D headset, and PS5 faceplates. Sony announced PS5 Grey Camouflage via an Instagram post as well.

The Grey Camouflage custom skin will reflect a fresher feel, featuring tiny ridges in the shapes of PlayStation icons, and serve as an added grip for long gaming sessions, as reported by the PlayStation’s design team.

Sony has assured that the Grey Camouflage collection will be available for both – the Digital Edition and Disc Variant. There will be no hardware changes in the Grey Camouflage DualSense Wireless Controllers and the Pulse 3D headset – therefore, it will be just an aesthetical modification.

The company will begin taking pre-orders from September 15, 2022, globally and in India and the global launch is expected on October 14, 2022. The camouflage variant of the PS5’s wireless headset will go on sale in December.

Those living in the US, UK, France, Germany, Netherlands, Belgium, and Luxembourg will enjoy early access to the Grey Camouflage collection via PlayStation Direct. Furthermore, the company also has plans to distribute the new collection of custom PS5 accessories to retailers from October 28 onwards.

The website has not been updated with details of the upcoming custom skin, at the time of writing. The PS5 Grey Camouflage collection is most likely to be sold on Amazon India as the earlier launched skins were exclusive to Amazon India.

Although, the company has not revealed any prices for the PS5 Grey Camouflage Collection. However, custom controllers typically cost about Rs 400 more than conventional DualSense gamepads. In India, Sony’s PS5 faceplates cost Rs 4,690. More information will be unveiled as we get a step closer to the launch date.

