Sonos Roam: A good choice for music lovers

Nowadays, audio speakers come in all shapes and sizes, enabling you to listen to music on your mobile, tablet or laptop. Good speakers are the key to getting the best possible audio experience. Sonos Roam is one such good-sounding, portable smart speaker for all your listening adventures. It works with AirPlay 2 on Apple devices iOS 11.4 and higher. It is priced at Rs 19,999; let us check out its finer details.

Roam blends beautifully into every corner of your home, and the lightweight ergonomic design is easy to handle on the go. At first look, this portable speaker resembles an odd-shaped water bottle or a triangular prism with rounded-off corners. Our review unit was a Lunar White variant with a small footprint. It features shock-absorbant materials and is primed for every type of weather and terrain with IP67 rating.

The speaker has a minimalist look, with the control buttons on the left side and the power button sitting on the back right side near the USB-C port. All of them have different shapes and sit in different locations. You will need the Sonos app to use the Sonos Roam, even for basic Bluetooth functionality. There’s Google Assistant and Alexa onboard, hence it doubles up as a smart speaker too.

Inside, the speaker features two Class-H digital amplifiers tuned to the drivers and speaker’s unique acoustic architecture. One tweeter creates a crisp high-frequency response, while one mid-woofer ensures faithful playback of mid-range frequencies and maximises low-end output. Its far-field microphone array uses advanced beamforming, and multi-channel echo cancellation enables quick voice assistant activation and automatic Trueplay tuning. Like I said, you can use the Sonos app to adjust bass, treble, and loudness.

You can place Roam upright to save surface space, or lay it horizontally for added stability. The sound adapts to the speaker’s orientation for the best listening experience.

Basically, the speaker connects to your devices in two ways. One is via Bluetooth, and the other is by Wi-Fi. Here’s the best part: Roam automatically connects to your Wi-Fi network at home and pairs with your device when you are away. So the only thing you have to think about is what to play.

You can get 10 hours of playback time when you are listening at moderate volumes.

It takes a bit of time and effort to set this speaker up, but once you do, you will the audio performance can be superb.

It delivers good audio performance for its size, with crisp, clear sound as well as booming bass, loud enough to comfortably fill a medium-sized room. Highly recommended.

KEY FEATURES

Waterproof (IP67), drop resistant

Two Class-H digital amplifiers

One tweeter offers crisp high frequencies

One mid-woofer ensures faithful playback of mid-range vocal frequencies

10 hours of battery life

Estimated street price: Rs 19,999

What’s hot

Powerful audio performance

Easily portable design

Excellent connectivity

Google Assistant and Alexa support

What’s not

Fairly expensive

Bass can be overwhelming at times

