Sonos officially arrives in India, partners Luxury Personified for distribution and technical support

Santa Barbara, California-headquartered premium home audio brand Sonos has “officially” forayed into the Indian market in partnership with Luxury Personified. The Sun Group subsidiary will be the sole distributor of Sonos products in India as part of the agreement. Luxury Personified said in a press statement that it will also provide technical support to Sonos customers and end users in India.

Sonos products will be sold online as well as offline. Online, the portfolio will be accessible at trysonos.in. The website is now live with the catalogue that includes everything from portables like the Sonos Move to sound bars like the Sonos Arc to high-fidelity speakers like the Sonos Five. The website also lists speaker “sets” and accessories like wall shelves to mount them. Expectedly, it’s also a gateway to locating your nearest offline distributor. Basically, it’s a one stop shop for all things Sonos in India.

“India has become a global hub and consumers have greater exposure and understand the technicalities of the product better,” Luxury Personified director Kush Malik said, adding “With the launch of Sonos in India, we hope to bring people together to share experiences and seek culture through our product offerings, partnerships, and corporate efforts.”

As a brand, Sonos needs no introduction. The brand is synonymous with high-end audio, often paired with smart assistance – aka smart speakers – at reasonable prices, even though at heart, it is a premium brand. More than anything, Sonos is known for its audio prowess and thoughtful engineering. It is also the same brand that has sued Google on multiple occasions for alleged copyright infringement, using its patented tech in its Nest and Chromecast products without permission or credit.

So far, buyers in India had to look for imports or buy its products off third-party sellers on websites like Amazon. This means they were missing out on support and warranty. They also had to pay exorbitant prices for owning one of its audio products. All this changes with the brand’s official entry into the Indian market.

A Sonos One, which is an entry-level smart speaker, will cost Rs 21,990. The Sonos Move is available for Rs 43,999. The Sonos Arc for Rs 87,999. So on and so forth.