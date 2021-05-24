Sonata Software to expand its 30 year relationship with Microsoft

For Sonata, the key to this success has been aligning continuously to Microsoft's strategy and making investments proactively, organically and inorganically, the statement said.

Sonata Software Ltd., announced on Monday 30 years of relationship with Microsoft, and a commitment to further expand it with a range of growth initiatives and investments.

A relationship that started in India in 1991 has today blossomed into a worldwide 360-degree one, spanning industries, technologies and geographies, the Bengaluru-headquartered IT services and technology solutions company said in a statement.

“Currently Sonata not only provides services to Microsoft across product engineering, customer support and internal IT applications, but has a deep global relationship across continents, industries and services being a global ISV, SI, lSP, CSP and ISV dev centre,” it said.

Sonata Software MD & CEO Srikar Reddy said: “Having identified and invested in an opportunity ahead of the curve, the focus is now to expand this relationship across geographies, technologies, and industries, making further investments organically and inorganically and derive maximum advantage from a huge and growing market opportunity.”

Sonata continues to look at an inorganic strategy aligned to its Microsoft alliance led growth strategy focussed on both geographic expansion and technology expansion on cloud and data led acquisition, it was stated.