Someone just bought a 15-year-old 2007 first-gen iPhone for 65 times its original price

Apple co-founder Steve Jobs had introduced the smartphone on January 9, 2007.

Written by Malvika Chawla
Updated:
First-gen iPhone was first introduced on January 9, 2007.(Photo Credit: Reuters)

Apple fans have their own reasons to love iPhones. While for few it’s a status symbol, there are many who are intrigued by the secured ecosystem of the phone. Every year the company launches a new iPhone and Apple fans are seen cheering up the same way like they did for a previous model.

But this craze went a little extra mile with someone recently buying an iPhone by paying a price up to 65 times more than its original price. The person dished out $39,339.60 (roughly Rs 32,34,000) for an unopened, factory sealed first-generation iPhone going by the Old is Gold mantra.

As the name suggests, iPhone first generation was the first smartphone to be designed and marketed by Apple Inc.  

The 8GB iPhone was sold at LCG Auctions with the bid opening at $2,5000 this weekend and going up to five figures. The smartphone was sold at a price 65 times more than its original price.  The phone was first unveiled by Apple co-founder Steve Jobs on January 9, 2007, and it went on sale 5 months later on June 27, 2007, for $599.

Speaking of specifications, iPhone’s first-generation smartphone featured a 3.5-inch display along with 320 X 580 resolution. The smartphone was shipped in four storage options 4GB, 8GB and 16 GB. It was backed by a 1400 mAh Lithium-ion battery.

The smartphone was initially launched by providing users with up to 16 hours of audio playback and 5 hours of talk, video and browsing, Later on, the company improved these figures to 8 hours of talk time, 24 hours of audio playback, 7 hours of video playback, 6 hours of web browsing and up to 250 hours of standby time.  

