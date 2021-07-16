Social audio app Clubhouse rolls out one-on-one chat feature Backchannel

This way the company is aiming at providing both services from its platform namely- social audio event as well as direct messaging feature.

Social audio platform Clubhouse has launched a direct messaging feature called Backchannel for its users. The feature is now rolling for both its android as well as iOS users. The new feature will allow the users on the application to resort to one-on-one chatting, send messages on a group of contacts and also share the useful links. However, like other instant messaging platforms like WhatsApp, Telegram, the users for now will not be able to send images or videos on the chat but the company has assured that it is working on making the video and image sending functional as well.

Why DM on a social audio app?

Apparently the company has decided to introduce the direct messaging feature to enable the participants or moderators of an online event to converse with the participants along with enabling people to connect amongst themselves even after the conclusion of the audio event. To put it more succinctly, the company does not want the participants of the audio events to look for another medium to connect with other participants of the event once the event is over. This way the company is aiming at providing both services from its platform namely- social audio event as well as direct messaging feature.

Clubhouse had accidentally leaked the new feature back in June. The new feature will be a crucial development for the Clubhouse app as its rival social audio applications including Twitter Spaces and Facebook Live Audio Rooms already have enabled the messaging feature on its platform. The application has been downloaded about 8 million times on the Android devices.