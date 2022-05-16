Snoop Dogg as Twitter boss? Rapper throws his hat in ring after Elon Musk puts takeover on hold

Rapper Snoop Dogg has come forward to take over Twitter after Tesla CEO Elon Musk put his takeover bid on a temporary hold. Snoop tweeted out his intention to buy Twitter, setting off a trail of fun reactions on his timeline. Even Musk joined in on the fun, posting a ‘fire’ emoji, as a sign of approval to Snoop’s move.

While Musk’s buyout plan has already flooded his timeline on Twitter with ideas for the transformation of the platform, the rapper too shared his vision.

The rapper also laid out his plans for the company, including replacing the board, a verified account for everyone, and free Internet on planes.

“Gonna replace the board of directors with Jimmy from my corner Fish Fry, Tommy Chung and that guy with the ponytail on CNBC. Everyone gets a blue checkmark. Even that bots with 10 letters in their name that hit you in DMs,” he said in a tweet thread.

Musk last week said Twitter’s legal team had accused him of violating a non-disclosure agreement by revealing that sample size for checks on automated users.

Everyone gets a blue checkmark. Even tha bots with 10 letters in their name that hit you in DMs n just say “Hello”. Nah fuck those bots. — Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) May 13, 2022

“Twitter legal just called to complain that I violated their NDA by revealing the bot check sample size is 100!” Musk said in his tweet.

The tech billionaire agreed to take over Twitter in a deal worth $44 billion, subject to shareholder approval. However, Musk has since declared that the takeover bid had been put on hold.

???????? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 15, 2022

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, in a Twitter thread over the weekend, said the deal was expected to close despite being put on hole. He added that the takeover was not an excuse to avoid making important decisions affecting the company’s health.

Musk has also announced that he would overturn the platform’s ban on former US President Donald Trump, calling it a mistake.