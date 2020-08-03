Snokor iRocker earbuds: Perfect for outdoor activities

The buds gets fully charged within 1.2 hours and the charging case can get fully charged within 1.5 hours.

True wireless earbuds are hot these days and curiously, handset makers seem to be in in overdrive to bring to the market their own creations. Infinix is the latest firm to join the trend; this handset maker has rolled out iRocker, its first truly wireless earbuds under the brand, Snokor. It will be available exclusively on Flipkart at a launch price of Rs 1,499.

Snokor comes in a goose-egg design for a slip-proof snug fit. It offers Bluetooth 5.0 for a stable connection, a decent bass boost that ensures no shrill at even 20Hz, long endurance ensuring a maximum playtime of upto 20 hours, and multi-function button control for ease in operation. The earbuds come equipped with high fidelity speakers for immersive audio quality—be it while listening to music or taking a call.

Users can click once to play/pause, twice to go to the next song, and thrice to return to the previous song.

Meanwhile, the Google voice assistant supporting earbuds allow them to control their phones using simple voice commands. One just needs to press and hold any of the buttons to activate Google Assistant. Also, with Bluetooth 5.0, the earbuds can automatically connect to any smartphone in seconds once they are paired.

Each of the earbuds weighs just 4.6g, and has IPX 4 that makes it lightweight, and sweat and splash-proof. The earbuds come in two modes: single and double, ensuring a seamless switch between the pair, mainly while driving when it is essential to hear background noise for safety. With this feature, one can quickly switch off one of the earbuds to take calls and keep the other ear free to be in touch with outside traffic.

Moreover, the buttons are made of high-end PU with fine titanium coating, which not only gives them a premium look but also makes them durable. iRocker TWS comes with 40mAh of battery inside each earbud which gives four hours of music playtime or four hours of calling. The charging case with 300mAh battery has the capacity to charge the buds four times. So in total, it give you up to 20 hours of playtime. The buds gets fully charged within 1.2 hours and the charging case can get fully charged within 1.5 hours.

Estimated street price: Rs 1,499