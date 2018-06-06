Snapdeal’s dedicated Eid Store brings a bunch of deals that you cannot afford to miss

The auspicious festival of Eid-ul-Fitr is just around the corner and to make the most of the festivities, Snapdeal has jumped in with a dedicated Eid Store.

The auspicious festival of Eid-ul-Fitr is just around the corner and to make the most of the festivities, Snapdeal is here with a dedicated Eid Store. The store from Snapdeal was launched today, and it caters to be the one-stop-shop for all festive requirements within the Snapdeal platform. So now, you can buy an array of products from the online shopping giant be it dressing up for the occasion, or decorating the house, or to get best cooking requirements for the feast.

What is most interesting is the fact that the offers from Snapdeal during the festivities range to attract a discount from 30% to a whopping 70%. However, you can fetch more discount from Snapdeal if you make your purchase from HDFC Bank debit and credit card. If you use the cards from HDFC Bank then you will be eligible to get an additional 10% instant discount.

Snapdeal spokesperson said, “The intent of creating the Eid Store is to enable users to find all their requirements in one place, without having to hunt for them.” This year, the festival of Eid-Ul-Fitr will be celebrated on June 15.

Check out some of the deals from Snapdeal that attract huge discounts:-

Gifting Options: With Snapdeal’s Eid Store, you can get amazing and an extensive range of gifting options for your loved ones from starting range of Rs 299 along with attractive discounts of up to 40%.

Cookware & Home appliances: Online store also offers the widest range of cookware and home appliances available up to the discount of 40-60%.

Décor for your abode: It also presents selective attractive décor items for homes at compelling price points staring Rs 249 only.

Dress up: Store offers the widest range of clothing across genres and categories at attractive price points and discounts up to 40% -70%