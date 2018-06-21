Snapdeal monsoon Sale: Get up to 70 pct off on products for rainy season

Up to 70% off on Snapdeal’s monsoon essentials.

Monsoon is here! After a long scorching summer season, the rainy season brings the ultimate joy to the heart. But, to enjoy this season to the fullest preparation is needed with all the essentials. To make your job easier, Snapdeal running a monsoon sale offering an extensive range of products at exciting prices. It brings all the products under one umbrella to give the customers a hassle-free experience.

Snapdeal is offering up to 70% discount and an additional 10% instant discount to HDFC bank debit and credit card users on the Monsoon store. Snapdeal announced the launch of a customized “Monsoon Store” to meet all the monsoon-related product needs of its users.

The store offers a range of monsoon products including umbrellas, raincoats, emergency lights, protective pouches, mosquito repellents, room fresheners, solar lights and much more. Products for personal usage, automotive care, and home entertainment are also available at the store. The online store, which offers a full range, will help users buy all they need without having to step into scorching hear, waterlogged streets and crowded markets.

Here are some of the best during Snapdeal monsoon Sale:

1. The online store offers up to 70% on monsoon essentials like umbrellas, room fresheners, mobile covers, power banks, emergency lights, rain covers for bags etc.

2. The store also offers products such as Air fryers, Induction, outdoor furniture, and indoor games with discounts going up to 60% off.

3. Products like dehumidifiers, zip lock pouches and exhaust fans that help you keep fresh are at a discount of up to 50%.

4. Minimum 30% on Personal care products like makeup, hair care, fragrances, automotive products like car covers, bike covers, car mobile chargers, and homecare products like mats, shoe racks and AC comforters.

5. The monsoon store offers complete protection from the outbreak of mosquitoes with products like mosquito nets, sprays, creams, lotions, rackets etc. on offer at a price range of Rs. 150.