Snapdeal Mega Deals Festival goes live: Get up to 70 per cent off on products

Snapdeal on Friday announced a three day “Mega Deals Festival” sale. The sale will be from June 22, 2018, to June 24, 2018. The Indian e-commerce company is offering a wide range of exciting offers and discounts on various products. The products from several categories include – Home Use, Home Improvement, Personal Use, Healthcare, Fitness, Personal Use Electronics, Back to School, Mobile Phones and Fashion. In addition to discounts on products, an HDFC Bank customer will be eligible to avail a 10 per cent discount on purchases made using HDFC Bank Credit and Debit card. The Mega Deals Festival is all about great choices for everyday use products. The move is to ensure that customers can stock up on their requirements and also save big in the process.

“The Festival offers mega savings on products like bed sheets, kitchen appliances, fridge bottles, emergency lights, shaving supplies, blood pressure instruments, diabetic care products, mosquito net beds etc. It also has a huge range of yoga and football gear for the fitness enthusiasts,” Snapdeal said in a press release.

Snapdeal Mega Deals Festivals: Offers on Home Use

Snapdeal is offering various products under Home Use category which include- Two set of Copper Fridge Bottles for Rs 699, an Activa 2-Jar Mixer Grinder at Rs 1,059, an OTG Oven (1300W, 18 litres) for Rs 2,599 and a Jaipuri Printed Cotton Double Bed Sheets at Rs 299. On buying Sleep SPA Mattresses by Coirfit, Snapdeal is providing a discount of 60 per cent off.

Snapdeal Mega Deals Festivals: Offers on Home Improvement

Snapdeal is offering various products under Home Improvement which include- Do-It-Yourself Step Ladders – Eurostar, Liberti and more at Rs 1,549, collapsible wardrobes and Shoe Racks for Rs 399, Torch, Solar and Emergency Light at Rs 249. For Rs 1,899, an individual can purchase an Ozone Onyx Safe.

Snapdeal Mega Deals Festivals: Offers on Personal Use

Small personal use items are also on offer during the three-day Snapdeal Mega Deals Festival. A guy can purchase Gillette Fusion Flexball ProGlide Razor with four Flexball Blades Combo at Rs 899. On purchasing Top-Selling Hair Dryers such as from Nova, Kemei and others, Snapdeal is providing a discount of 70 per cent.

Snapdeal Mega Deals Festivals: Offers on Health Care, Fitness

Snapdeal is also selling attractive deals on products related to Health Care and Fitness. It is offering a Digital Blood Pressure Monitor with USB Charging Port at Rs 849, an Accu-Chek Active 50 Test Strips for Rs 669 only, a Leg Massager of Deemark brand at Rs 8,999. One can buy a Mini Massager for the face at Rs 199, Yoga Essentials – Mats, Apparel, Accessories at Rs 299. and FIFA Fever: Footballs, Jerseys for Rs 299. Under Rs 699, one can buy Mosquito Net Beds, Repellent and Bands.

Snapdeal Mega Deals Festivals: Offers on Personal Use Electronics

Moving on to Personal Use Electronics, an individual can Bluetooth speakers at Rs 499. Under Rs 999, one can buy a high Capacity Power Banks(Up to 30,000mAh). Snapdeal is also offering other small electronic items like – Bluetooth Audio Jack Receiver with Mic For Car at Rs 299, HP 1112 Printer at Rs 1,599, SanDisk Cruzer Blade 32GB Pen Drive for Rs 599, SanDisk 32GB Class 10 A1 Memory Card at Rs 689 and Defloc WiFi HDMI TV Dongle for Streaming: Rs 749.

Snapdeal Mega Deals Festivals: Offers on Back to school

With schools about to reopen, there is also a wide selection of school bags, lunch boxes, water bottles and school shoes. Under Rs 499, one can buy School Bags, Lunch Boxes and Water Bottles. Under Rs 949. a customer can purchase Reebok School Shoes (available in Black and White colour) and a Foldable Backpacks for Rs 249.

Snapdeal Mega Deals Festivals: Offers on Mobile Phones

If anyone is looking to purchase a smartphone for their parents, lovers etc, then they must visit Snapdeal. Snapdeal is offering Kodak Ektra with 21MP Rear Camera (12.7 cm, 3GB RAM) at Rs 8,999. The e- retailer is also offering two set of feature phone of iKall at Rs 599.

Snapdeal Mega Deals Festivals: Offers on Fashion

As we read the above-mentioned offers, the Snapdeal is also offering a wide range of products under Fashion category. The e-retailer is offering a discount of 40 per cent and more on products related to Men’s watches, Men’s Tees and Polos, Men’s Casual and Formal Shirts, Men’s Jeans, Floral Dresses and Jumpsuits, Women’s Footwear, Uber-Cool Sunglasses and Best Selling Handbags. It is also offering a discount of 20 to 80 per cent on purchasing women’s watches. Apart from this, there are Sportswear, Men’s Football Shoes, Traditional Silk Sarees and Summer Kurtis.