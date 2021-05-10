Snapdeal launches ‘Sanjeevani’ initiative to help patients find potential plasma donors as India battles COVID-19 second wave

The platform 'Sanjeevani' can be easily accessed via mobile app or website.

In order to help people affected with COVID-19 infection and in need of plasma therapy, Snapdeal has launched the Sanjeevani initiative that will help people connect and find donors. The e-commerce platform will be leveraging its wide reach across small towns and cities of India and look for plasma donors. The platform ‘Sanjeevani’ can be easily accessed via mobile app or website, Snapdeal said in a statement. It is to note that plasma of recovered Coronavirus patients is administered to those who are hospitalised and battling the viral infection.

“Sanjeevani was first launched to help the employees of Snapdeal find possible donors. But given that it has been especially hard to find eligible plasma donors at this time, Snapdeal has opened this platform for everyone,” read the company statement. Snapdeal further said that Sanjeevani will also be working towards raising awareness on how important it is for people to donate their plasma after recovering from the infection and is encouraging these people to come forth and donate.

How it works

Patients as well as donors will have to register themselves at the platform using their details- mobile numbers/email ids and also mention some relevant information including blood group, age, location, along with their recovery date. Once registration is done, Snapdeal will use an algorithm to look for relevant matches and help concerned patients connect with potential donors.

How to register