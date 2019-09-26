Snapdeal announces 8-day ‘Snap Diwali’ deal to kickstart festive season; check deals for Instagram fanatics

Social media savvy users can utilise the deals and offers during the sale on Snapdeal

With the festival season around the corner, e-commerce companies announcing a number of deals and offers to entice customers. After Flipkart announced its Big Billion Day Sale and Amazon’s Great Indian Festival sale, Snapdeal has also announced three mega sales, the first of which will start on September 29.

The 8-day ‘Snap Diwali’ sale, which will continue till October 6, coincides with the Navratri festival. Snapdeal announced that the two other sales will begin in the second and third weeks of October around the Diwali season.

Snapdeal’s first sale will have offers on products for home, fashion and fitness including multi-purpose kitchen appliances, USB-powered juicers, dough makers, magic mops, LED lights, among others.

Social media savvy users can utilise the deals on tripods, selfie lights, karaoke mics and multiport USB hubs. Fitness enthusiasts will be happy to note that fitness bands, yoga mats and home gym equipment will also be on sale during the sale on Snapdeal.

READ ALSO | Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Offers, deals on OnePlus 7 series, iPhone XR, Redmi 7, Samsung Note 9

In addition, the Snapdeal’s Diwali sales will be offering curated products around Navratri/Pujo and Dhanteras, including gifting options and home decoration and lighting collections. Those who hold PNB debit and credit cards can avail an instant discount of 25 per cent during the Snapdeal sales.

Snapdeal eyes non-metro buyers

Snapdeal, claiming to be India’s largest value-focused e-commerce platform, is banking big on tier-two and tier-three cities. Snapdeal in its press release said that it expects over 85 per cent of its sales during this festive season to be from non-metro buyers. These sales, Snapdeal says, will focus on “smart products for daily living”. Snapdeal says it has over 500,000 registered sellers on its marketplace.

A spokesperson from Snapdeal also noted that the customers residing in smaller towns and the middle-class segments are growing and the company is seeing “immense potential in the market.” Snapdeal has observed that India’s consumption is jumping to $1 trillion with just 10 per cent of this coming from organised retail.

To note, Diwali with Mi sale, Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale and Amazon Great Indian Festival sale are also slated to begin at the end of September.