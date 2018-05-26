Snapchat updates its location feature on Snap Map

“Location shared through this feature will only update live for eight hours. If the users never enabled it, they will go through the location consent flow first,” the report added. (Reuters)

Snapchat’s newest Snap Map update lets users send their ongoing real-time location to a friend or request theirs within the message thread. The new location feature update, however, only works when both — the location requester and the sharer — follow each other on Snapchat, Techcrunch reported on Friday. “Location shared through this feature will only update live for eight hours. If the users never enabled it, they will go through the location consent flow first,” the report added.

According to Techcrunch, Snapchat also confirmed that it has indeed been slowly launching the feature to the iOS and Android users over the past few weeks. Additionally, the new update brings to the users the control to cancel someone’s access to their location at any time through Snap Map. Snapchat’s location indicator, Snap Map was first launched in June 2017.