Snapchat Update: Buy match, concert tickets on app, check how

Snapchat started testing e-commerce features. (Reuters)

Now Snapchat will let you buy game and concert tickets within the app thanks to an integration with SeatGeek. Snapchat started testing e-commerce features. According to a report by Tech Crunch, Seat Geek said that this is the first time that a ticket-buying experience has been built into the Snapchat app. The Los Angeles Football Club became the first team to sell tickets through the integration, by posting a Snapchat story. All a user needed to do was swipe up to buy tickets. The full purchase experience takes place without leaving the app, the report added.

Los Angeles Football Club President and co-owner Tom Penn in an announcement said: “We’re always looking to reach our fans in innovative ways, and selling tickets directly to our followers on Snapchat gives us an incredible opportunity to connect with our most dedicated supporters.”

SeatGeek co-founder Russ D’Souza said that as “the pipe gets solidified,” users will start seeing more Snapchat/SeatGeek ticket sales. “For too long, the legacy ticketing approach has been to make it difficult for teams to sell tickets in lots of places. Teams should want to sell their tickets in as many places as possible,” he added. The feature as of now is not available in India.

Meanwhile, at the end of May 2018, Snapchat revealed its first lens that responds to sound, in its latest update to the platform. Lenses are used in enhance selfies taken inside the app.

It typically distorts a user facial features and overlay augmented reality elements like animals ears, onto users’ faces in real-time. Before the new feature, these animated lenses only responded to visual cues – like a raised eyebrow or to opening mouth. But now Snapchat is now experimenting with a lens that reacts to the level of ambient sound detected by the smartphone microphone.