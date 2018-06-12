Snapchat update: Another important feature is here – Check how it works

Snapchat launches ‘clear chat’ feature for its users. (Reuters).

Photo-messaging app Snapchat has started to work towards revamping its platform and hence is reportedly rolling out a new feature for its users. The messaging app is rolling out a new feature called ‘clear chats’. The new feature will allow users to delete messages from personal and group chat-threads. The new feature is aimed at making people more comfortable sending sensitive information over Snapchat. According to a report by TechCrunch, the new feature could also check cases of revenge porn and blackmails where hackers or others threat and expose abusive conversations and personal images.

Here is how the new Snapchat feature works:-

Step 1: Hold down on a text, image, video, memory, sticker or audio note in a one-on-one or group chat.

Step 2: You will see a ‘delete’ button.

Step 3: Tap it and Snapchat will try to retract the message,

Note: “Snapchat admits that the feature won’t always work if the recipient lacks an internet connection or updated version of the app,” the TechCrunch report added.

This feature may boost the app usage after it hit its slowest growth rate ever last quarter because of Snapchat’s globally criticised redesign. Snapchat is reportedly working to roll out the “clear chats” feature globally over the next few weeks.

Meanwhile, Snapchat from now on will let you buy game and concert tickets within the app thanks to an integration with SeatGeek. According to a report by Tech Crunch, Seat Geek said that this is the first time that a ticket-buying experience has been built into the Snapchat app.

The Los Angeles Football Club became the first team to sell tickets through the integration, by posting a Snapchat story. All a user needed to do was swipe up to buy tickets. The full purchase experience takes place without leaving the app, the report added. This feature is for now not available in India.