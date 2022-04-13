Snapchat to bring breaking news to feed with new ‘Dynamic Stories’ feature

With the aim of increasing the utility of the app and becoming more informational, the photo and video sharing app Snapchat has added a feature to highlight news and information for users. It’s new ‘Dynamic Stories’ feature in its Discover feed will allow users to view the world’s latest happening on the platform as it breaks from news to pop culture and fashion. The stories will be created by content provided by credible and verified media publishers and creators on the web.

“This new format will also play a significant role in supporting our continued effort to bring local content to our community across the globe” said Snapchat in a statement.

The feature is being tested in France, India, the US, UK for now and will release in more countries in the future. The media partner’s RSS feeds will be used to create stories for the Snapchat community in English, Marathi, and Hindi language. In India feeds of GQ India, Miss Malini, Times Now, The Quint, Pinkvilla, Sportkeeda, and Vogue India initially.

Snapchat has been associated with Axios, Bloomberg, CNN, Complex Networks, Condé Nast (Self, Vogue), ESPN, Insider, New York Post, Page Six, Self, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, TMZ, Vice, and Vogue for presenting content. British Vogue, GQ UK, The Independent, and The Mirror are the Media partners in the UK.

Meanwhile, in France, it’s partnering with Femme Actuelle, Foot Mercato, Gala, GQ France, Le Figaro, Marie Claire FR, Paris Match, and Vogue France for Dynamic Stories.

Snapchat will not offer an unmoderated open newsfeed, where unvetted individuals or publishers can broadcast false and misleading information to a large audience, it said.