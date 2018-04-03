​​ ​
  4. Snapchat rolls out this new feature – Find out how it will make connecting with friends and family more fun

Snapchat rolls out this new feature – Find out how it will make connecting with friends and family more fun

Photo-sharing platform Snapchat has introduced a new feature that will make connecting with friends and family more fun.

By: | Published: April 3, 2018 8:48 PM
Snapchat, social media, group video chatr on snapchat, group video chat feature in snapchat, snapchat new feature, news on snapchat, latest news on snapchat Users can start the group chat with just a tap on the video icon. Up to 16 friends can video chat together at the same time. (Reuters)

Photo-sharing platform Snapchat has introduced a new “Group Video Chat” feature that will make connecting with friends and family more fun. “Today, we’re excited to introduce Group Video Chat on Snapchat!,” the company said in a blogpost on Tuesday. Users can start the group chat with just a tap on the video icon. Up to 16 friends can video chat together at the same time. Meanwhile, group audio chatting can support 32 friends at once.

Friends have the option to join a Group call just with voice too, or toggle between video and voice, if they aren’t camera ready, the blogpost added. With another new feature “Mentions”, users can tag friends in the Snaps they add to their own Story. “Group Video Chat” and “Mentions” will be rolling out globally over the next few weeks.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. No Comments.

Go to Top