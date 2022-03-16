Snapchat rolls out Holi-special AR lenses and stickers: How to use, other details

The emojis were created to localise the app experience for its India user base, the social media platform said while rolling out the features.

Snapchat is all set for the part and welcome Holi cheers. The Holi emojis are ready and bursting with colours. With the new fun stickers, Snapchatters can add some extra colours to their Holi special content. The emojis were created to localise the app experience for its India user base, the social media platform said while rolling out the features. Users can also add location-based filters to their photos from 500 different locations and 32 different cities in India.

New Holi special features added

A fun ‘Holi Beard’ lens has been introduced in different languages that users can engage with and celebrate. Users at partner platforms like Samsung Fun Mode and Google Camera Co can also use the fun Beard Lense.

In addition, there will be a community lens as well on Snapchat maps in India, for making the Holi experience more region-specific. The Holi-special lens is available on Snap Maps. Users need to manually activate the new feature.

Talking about Holi-special ideas, Durgesh Kaushik, director of India & South Asia market development at Snapchat, said, “Snapchatters are constantly seeking unique and fun ways to celebrate occasions with their friends and family. Our AR tech capabilities have been our forte and we’ve successfully paired this with our localisation efforts in India.”

Holi special entertainment options, exciting Holi-themed content will be made available across discover and spotlight platforms.