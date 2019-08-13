Snapchat parent launches smart shades, Spectacles 3 with new design

These features will be exclusive on these shades but the company is planning to give third-party developers to design these features as well.

Snap announced its new Spectacles 3 as the redesigned and newer version of its augmented reality shades. The new shades from Snap will allow users to have an HD camera with a new design as well. The shades that have been released by the company, focus on depth and precision alongside focusing on the face. Snap will start selling them online on their website spectacles.com from November.

Spectacles 3 is twice the price of the previous ones. Snap released Spectacles 2 in 2018 for $150 and the new 2019 shades will cost $380. The main feature of the new shades is the second HD camera that is claimed to “power new augmented reality creative tools to enhance your Snaps”. Snap has built new 3D effects into the Spectacles that will bank on the second camera of the shades to give depth perception ability. These features will be exclusive on these shades but the company is planning to give third-party developers to design these features as well.

The Snap Spectacles 3 will give users the option to capture photos and videos by pressing the button, available on the top of the shades. The lights that surround the camera will light up when the camera on the shades starts recording. Users can sync their iOS or Android device directly with the shades and can also edit them and send it to their friends on Snapchat. The battery life of the shades is similar to the previous version of the shades.

Snap also claims that the shades will be able to capture 70 videos and more than 200 photos. The photos will have a resolution of 1,642 by 1,642 pixels; videos will be stored at 1,216 by 1,216. The drawback of the Snap Spectacles is that these will not be able to transfer the photos to the user’s own Snapchat account.

The shades will be available in two different colours – carbon black and mineral.