Snapchat on iOS 16 gets new Lock Screen Widgets, Chat Shortcuts, Question Stickers and more

Snapchat has joined the list of other companies that are making their app iOS 16 ready. The popular instant messaging platform has announced several new engagement features including iOS 16 Lock screen Widgets for its iPhone users. The new features will come with latest iOS 16 update.

Lock Screen Widgets

This feature will be available with iOS 16. With this feature, the user will be able to personalise their lock screens by keeping their favourite conversations saved to the lock screen. Those conversations will then appear on the top of the lock screen first. While the second widget will show a Snap camera which will be available on the home screen. The widget will also show the latest streak with the user’s friend alongside the emojis which are being used next to a specific chat. This will save user’s time from scrolling everything they go to the app.

Chat Shortcuts

Chat Shortcuts will be available at the top of the chat tab which will help in spotting unread Snaps and Chats from friends, see if there are any missed calls and even reply to stories. It will also remind the user of replying if they haven’t and also show incoming birthdays. This feature will ensure that the chat flow doesn’t get disturbed.

Question Stickers

Question stickers will allow Snapchat users to hold “ask me anything” sessions through their stories.

Snapchat for Web

Lastly, Snapchat has finally introduced Snapchat for Web for all the users globally. This feature will work in the same way the mobile app works. Users will get more space to chat, video call with their friends. This feature was previously available to only Snapchat Plus in the United States, United kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

