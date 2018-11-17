Snapchat launches Shop and Cop: New feature lets users explore ads without leaving app

By: | Published: November 17, 2018 6:44 PM

The new Shop and Cop feature let the users go into the Discover page and find a whole new channel dedicated to shopping.

The new Shop and Cop feature let the users go into the Discover page and find a whole new channel dedicated to shopping.

Photo-messaging app Snapchat has launched a new service which lets its users shop without leaving the app. The new Shop and Cop feature let the users go into the Discover page and find a whole new channel dedicated to shopping. The launch comes a week before Black Friday, which is considered as one of the major shopping weeks in United States. The application has made special plans for Cyber Monday and Black Friday. The app will feature a different retailer every few hours. What’s unique here is that a person may do all of the shopping without leaving the Snapchat app. That is, one is not redirected to any e-commerce store’s website in order to complete the purchase. Bustle.com reported that brands like Kylie Cosmetics, Coco and Breezy will be featured in the app.

The App will continue to function after the Black Friday. The channel will feature several retailers daily, each with a few hours to be spotlighted on the channel. For now, the Shop and Cop has been launched in US only. There’s no announcement on whether the service will also be made available in India.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. Snapchat launches Shop and Cop: New feature lets users explore ads without leaving app
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Pathetic! Lakhs of towels, bedsheets missing from Indian Railways AC coaches; affluent passengers to blame?
RAIL TALES
Pathetic! Lakhs of towels, bedsheets missing from Indian Railways AC coaches; affluent passengers to blame?
Call drop menace on Indian Railways network: New TRAI report shows all telcos except Reliance Jio fail test!
Call drop menace on Indian Railways network: New TRAI report shows all telcos except Reliance Jio fail test!
Bullet trains to be cleaned in just 7 minutes? What India is learning from Japan's Shinkansen trains
Bullet trains to be cleaned in just 7 minutes? What India is learning from Japan's Shinkansen trains
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Banking Pangs
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
Top bikes from EICMA 2018
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition