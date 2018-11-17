Snapchat launches Shop and Cop: New feature lets users explore ads without leaving app

The new Shop and Cop feature let the users go into the Discover page and find a whole new channel dedicated to shopping.

Photo-messaging app Snapchat has launched a new service which lets its users shop without leaving the app. The new Shop and Cop feature let the users go into the Discover page and find a whole new channel dedicated to shopping. The launch comes a week before Black Friday, which is considered as one of the major shopping weeks in United States. The application has made special plans for Cyber Monday and Black Friday. The app will feature a different retailer every few hours. What’s unique here is that a person may do all of the shopping without leaving the Snapchat app. That is, one is not redirected to any e-commerce store’s website in order to complete the purchase. Bustle.com reported that brands like Kylie Cosmetics, Coco and Breezy will be featured in the app.

The App will continue to function after the Black Friday. The channel will feature several retailers daily, each with a few hours to be spotlighted on the channel. For now, the Shop and Cop has been launched in US only. There’s no announcement on whether the service will also be made available in India.