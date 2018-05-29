Snapchat launches another new feature

New Snapchat Lens is now rolling out to users

Snapchat has begun rolling out its first Lens that reacts to sound. The Snapchat Lens now features an animal mask overlay for the face that will react to sounds by pulsing and glowing ears and moving eyes. The Lenses on Snapchat are of two types – Face Lens and World Lens – and this new animal mask is first of many for Face Lenses. The company has said it is planning to roll out more such Lenses that will react to sound.

The ephemeral messaging platform previously introduced the Lenses wherein the Face Lens allows users to turn their faces into something else (from the given masks line) with changed voice. The users can make facial expressions to see likewise movements on the app. The World Lens, on the other hand, lets the users alter the surroundings in the app, in addition to bringing non-living things to life virtually.

The new Snapchat Lens is now rolling out to users, reports Engadget. This is a part of company’s recent announcement of Lens Studio that lets the users create 2D and 3D AR filters and face masks, in addition to make them available to other users while using the ones made by other users.

Snapchat recently received a flak for changing the design of the app. The design came after users had already started liking the old design. However, the company had to listen to the users and issued a redesign to the redesign of the old design. Interestingly, many Snapchat features have been allegedly copied by Facebook and rolled out on its apps – Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, and the main Facebook app. It’s a matter of time to see when Facebook gets ‘inspired’ by this new Snapchat Lens to introduce a similar feature to its suite of apps.