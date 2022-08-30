Snapchat gets dual camera feature: How to Snap with both front, rear cameras together | Tech tips

Snapchat’s dual camera feature was introduced on Monday allowing Snapchatters to record two perspectives at the same time. The new feature will allow users to capture photos and videos using both, front and back cameras simultaneously. The flip camera button changes what camera is the primary view and the secondary view.

The Dual Camera feature comes in four different layouts- Vertical, Horizontal, Picture in Picture and Cutout. Snapchat’s camera is one of the most used cameras around the world, claims the company.

Snapchat dual camera feature is available on iOS devices to start with. The support for Android devices is expected to arrive in a few months.

Snapchat dual camera feature eligible devices

iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone SE, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

How to use Snapchat’s Dual Camera Feature?

Launch the Snapchat app and you will notice a new icon in the camera toolbar or in case you are already in the app, navigate to the camera menu. Tap the Dual camera icon in the Camera menu The Dual camera has four different layouts- Vertical, Horizontal, Picture in Picture and Cutout. Tap on the desired layout. The results could be reflecting on your screen. Capture your photo or video by tapping on the circle.

In addition, you can also use creative tools such as stickers, music, and lenses to make the Snap look more impactful.