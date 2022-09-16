Snapchat for Web now available for all, here’s how to use it

Snapchat for web, a feature that was announced by Snapchat, in July this year, is now finally available for everyone. It is basically a desktop version of the app. The feature was initially rolled out to Snapchat+ subscribers in United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. In a latest development, Snapchat has now made it available for all. For the unaware, Snapchat+ is a paid subscription of the app. It was rolled out in India earlier this year at a subscription cost of Rs 49 per month.

Snapchat for Web will work the same way as the mobile app. You can use the web version to exchange messages and snaps or take video calls and voice calls. The web version also includes features like chat reactions and more than 10 lenses for the video calls.

To use Snapchat on the desktop, you will have to go to https://web.snapchat.com/ . Log in using username and password. You will be asked to complete two-step verification using your phone. Once logged in, you will be shown various options such as Snapchat for Web, My Snapcode, My data, Ads Manager, Change my password, Unlock my account, Delete my account etc. You have to select the ‘Snapchat for Web’. Another option saying ‘Confirm in Snapchat’ will appear where you need to confirm that you want to move forward. After giving the permission from the mobile app, you finally be able to view and use the web version. The desktop version syncs all your chats from your phone so that you can continue your chats from where you left on the mobile app.

The benefits of Snapchat for web are similar to the desktop versions of other apps like Facebook or WhatsApp. You get a bigger space to chat and make video calls. Snapchat’s calling fearure has over one hundred million monthly users. According to the company, on average, a user spends 30 minutes on Snapchat per day.

