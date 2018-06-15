Snapchat Kit announced, will allow third-party apps to use its features

The creative kit would allow apps to integrate their own stickers, filters, links, high scores, workout status and more into the Snap camera. (AP)

Photo-messaging app Snapchat has announced its “Snap Kit” for developers to integrate some features from Snapchat with some features from other apps keeping in mind user privacy and security. “‘Snap Kit’ will help Snapchatters tap into the best parts of other apps they love and help those apps integrate some of Snapchat’s experiences into their products,” a Snapchat spokesperson said in a statement on Thursday. The “Snap Kit” will come with four integration options including the creative kit, login kit, bitmoji kit and story kit each with different and unique features.

The creative kit would allow apps to integrate their own stickers, filters, links, high scores, workout status and more into the Snap camera. With the login kit, users would be able to unlock features and log in to other apps faster. The bitmoji kit would let them express themselves using their bitmoji stickers.

The story kit “will enable participating apps to embed publicly shared ‘Snapchat Stories’ on their own websites to showcase to their communities. Apps will also be able to search publicly shared ‘Stories’ based on location, time, captions and more.”

“We are excited to bring other apps on board — but any future third party Snap Kit app integration submitted to us will need to go through a review and approval process to make sure we know how their integration will work. This review process will involve our trust and safety and customer operations teams — and any developer will need to agree to the privacy standards we have already built into this program,” the spokesperson added.

Snapchat claimed that “Snap Kit” would make sure to keep users informed about how their login data is being used and no data is shared from user’s friends with third party application. Additionally, if a user does not use an app that they signed into with Snapchat in over 90 days, “Snap Kit” would automatically disconnect that app.