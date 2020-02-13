Snapchat: A redesign is likely on cards; image-sharing app testing new designs

The company is redesigning its flagship product after almost three years.

Snap Inc may bring out a redesigned version of Snapchat soon. The company has been working on some tests among a small percentage of Snapchat users, according to a report by The Verge. The report said that the company is testing a new home for the Snap Map for iOS and Android users. Not only this, the company is expected to include headlines of breaking news to the existing magazine-styled Discover page. The app which had three screens is likely to be split into five with additional changes.

Currently, the Snap Map is accessed by pulling down the camera screen and Discover screen was on the right side. According to a Snap spokesperson cited in the report, the company is exploring new things that would help streamline the navigation across the app. It further added the user interface of the new test would allow enough space to innovate and enhance the opportunity of engagement within the application.

The company is redesigning its flagship product after almost three years. According to the report, the last re-design did not do much good for the product and cost the company its active users. Around 2 per cent of Snapchat’s active users stopped using the application post new design, the report added. However, the company has added new users in the last four consecutive months and currently, 218 million people use Snapchat on a daily basis.