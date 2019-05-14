Snap CEO Evan Spiegel alleges EU regulators helping Google, Facebook

By: |
Published: May 14, 2019 5:58:37 PM

Spiegel said the mobile phone app is regularly used by 75 per cent of all 13- to 34-year-olds in the United States.

The industry is going through a thorough re-think that tries to balance growth with a rising backlash against how personal details are bought and sold for targeted ads.

The head of Snapchat warned European regulators on Tuesday that their efforts to protect user data were entrenching the positions of internet giants such as Google and Facebook. Snap CEO Evan Spiegel’s comments in London came three months after the UK parliament published a scathing report accusing Facebook of acting like “digital gangsters” who brazenly violate privacy rules. The European Union took the lead last year by implementing a strict General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) policy making platforms’ access to customer data more transparent and easier for users to control. Spiegel called the European approach well-meaning but potentially self-defeating. “I think that some of the regulation like GDPR, for example, may end up entrenching very large players,” he told a business conference organised by The Wall Street Journal.

“If you’re a small publisher today and you want to run ads on your website, it’s very very hard to do that because you are not at scale, you don’t have a giant ads platform, so you might want to plug into Google, for example, or Facebook,” he said. “And if you do that, you’re basically going to have to tell your customers that you are selling your data to Google or Facebook.” Snapchat is a picture and video sharing tool especially popular among teens.

Spiegel said the mobile phone app is regularly used by 75 per cent of all 13- to 34-year-olds in the United States. It now has 190 million daily users — about 60 million more than Twitter — but is still operating at a loss. The Financial Times estimated that the company will have to raise new capital in three years if it continued burning through cash at current rates. Snap’s inability to make a profit reflects other platforms’ struggles to generate ad revenue. The industry is going through a thorough re-think that tries to balance growth with a rising backlash against how personal details are bought and sold for targeted ads.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. Snap CEO Evan Spiegel alleges EU regulators helping Google, Facebook
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Subdued industrial growth needs big boost
Subdued industrial growth needs big boost
Trade tussle: India voices concern over 'existential' threat to WTO
Trade tussle: India voices concern over 'existential' threat to WTO
Growth in energy investment highest in India, says IEA report
Growth in energy investment highest in India, says IEA report
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition